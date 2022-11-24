Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,389,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,833,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.