Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 14,115 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

