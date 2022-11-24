Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,258. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

