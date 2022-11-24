Capital Analysts LLC Sells 30,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,863. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

