Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $111,266,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.