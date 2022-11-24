Cardano One Day Volume Tops $251.41 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.85 billion and approximately $251.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.34 or 0.07222373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,424,965,305 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

