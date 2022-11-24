Carl C. Icahn Sells 39,700 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $194.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Herc by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.