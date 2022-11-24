Carl C. Icahn Sells 5,432 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. 101,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $194.90.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herc by 546.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $16,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herc by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

