Carmignac Gestion Decreases Position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TDCX were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,009. TDCX Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

