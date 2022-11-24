Carmignac Gestion Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in KLA by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in KLA by 239.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLAC stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.02.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.