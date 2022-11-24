Carmignac Gestion Sells 19,990 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in PayPal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $686,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

