Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Buys $223,919.75 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 461,093 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

