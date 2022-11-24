Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Buys $223,919.75 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.
Cartesian Growth Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cartesian Growth Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
