Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,507. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

