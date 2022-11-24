CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CBFV opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

