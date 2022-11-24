CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.21. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 181,509 shares changing hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

