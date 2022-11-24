CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.60 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $78.24 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,587.53 or 0.99983873 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00238037 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09786574 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,452,597.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

