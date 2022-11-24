Celo Dollar Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $45.33 million and approximately $486,140.56 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,637,268 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

