Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Celtic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

About Celtic

(Get Rating)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.