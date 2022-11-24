Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 3,487,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.