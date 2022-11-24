Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.6 %

CENTA opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

