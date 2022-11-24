Central Garden & Pet to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

