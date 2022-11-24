Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Century Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

