Cfra Reiterates $31.00 Price Target for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has been given a $31.00 price objective by equities researchers at Cfra in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 17,741,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 196.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

