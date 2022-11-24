Chainbing Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $737.21 million and $1,976.85 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00008829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00483677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.50 or 0.29675531 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information."

