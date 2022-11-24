Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $41.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -298.26 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,645,000 after buying an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

