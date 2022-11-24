Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CHS stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

