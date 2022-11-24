China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

