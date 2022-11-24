China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.