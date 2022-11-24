CI Investments Inc. Acquires 26,537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOG traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,568,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,425,172. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

