CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,694 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.28% of Berry Global Group worth $94,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,242. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.