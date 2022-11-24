CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Parker-Hannifin worth $98,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,546 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 329.8% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PH traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $306.35. 801,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,647. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $270.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

