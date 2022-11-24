CI Investments Inc. Has $109.03 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,149 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $109,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $105,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

