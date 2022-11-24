CI Investments Inc. Has $128.49 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $128,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.61. The company had a trading volume of 587,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,900. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.20.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

