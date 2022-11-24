CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $163,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,724,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $334.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

