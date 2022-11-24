CI Investments Inc. Sells 971,265 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971,265 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $278,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 4,259,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

