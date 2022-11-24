CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,017 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.49% of Equitable worth $145,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equitable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 1,757,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,024. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.