Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,065,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.