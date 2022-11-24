Citigroup Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $135.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.6 %

OLED stock opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.