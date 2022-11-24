Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $105.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

