Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.65

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $23.82. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 23,319 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

