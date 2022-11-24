ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

