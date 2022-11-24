ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. 5,640,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333,825. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

