ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 274,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

