ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $57.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 18,868,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,118,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.