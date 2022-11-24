ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.