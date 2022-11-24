ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

