ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,589. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

