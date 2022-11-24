ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.02. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

