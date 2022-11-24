ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 70,500 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 255.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,729. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.