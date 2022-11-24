Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,857 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

