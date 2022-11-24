Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

CRWD opened at $140.89 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

